Best Agrolife allots 11.82 cr equity shares under bonus issue

Last Updated : Jan 19 2026 | 1:16 PM IST
The board of Best Agrolife at its meeting held on 19 January 2026 has allotted 11,82,23,700 fully paid up equity shares of Re 1 each as bonus equity shares in ratio of 1:1.

The board has also reserved 1,17,18,750 bonus equity shares for outstanding warrant holders as on record date of 16 January 2026, pending for conversion of warrants.

Consequently, the paid up equity share capital has increased to Rs 35,46,71,100 consisting of 35,46,71,100 equity shares of Re 1 each.

First Published: Jan 19 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

