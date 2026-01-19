Monday, January 19, 2026 | 01:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Hatsun Agro Product consolidated net profit rises 47.97% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 19 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

Sales rise 17.61% to Rs 2363.72 crore

Net profit of Hatsun Agro Product rose 47.97% to Rs 60.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 40.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 17.61% to Rs 2363.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2009.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales2363.722009.75 18 OPM %10.8110.66 -PBDT225.37173.01 30 PBT78.9255.67 42 NP60.5840.94 48

First Published: Jan 19 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

