Hatsun Agro Product consolidated net profit rises 47.97% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Hatsun Agro Product rose 47.97% to Rs 60.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 40.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 17.61% to Rs 2363.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2009.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.2363.722009.7510.8110.66225.37173.0178.9255.6760.5840.94

