Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Inox Green Energy board OKs fund raising proposal

Image

Last Updated : Jun 22 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Inox Green Energy Services informed that its board has approved the proposal for raising of funds by way of issuance of one or more securities including equity shares, convertible securities of any description or warrants.
The company may also raise funds through preferential issue, private placement, rights issue or any other methods or combination thereof as may be permitted under applicable laws, subject to such regulatory/ statutory approvals as maybe required, including the approval of shareholders of the company and to approve such ancillary actions for the above mentioned fund raising as may be required.
Inox Green Energy Services is one of the major wind power O&M service providers within India with a fleet size of >3 GW. The company is engaged in the business of providing long-term O&M services for wind projects.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 21.32 crore in Q4 FY24 as against a net loss of Rs 0.57 crore in Q4 FY23. Revenue from operations declined 7.7% YoY to Rs 52.43 crore during the period under review.
The scrip surged 7.14% to close at Rs 171.05 on Friday, 21 June 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 22 2024 | 5:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayInternational Yoga Day 2024Weather Update TodayLatest News LIVENEET-UG 2024 Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon