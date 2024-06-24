Business Standard
Garden Reach bags contract from German company for construction of multi-purpose vessels

Last Updated : Jun 24 2024 | 8:50 AM IST
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers said that it has signed an agreement with Carsten Rehder Schiffsmakler and Reederei GmbH & Co., KG Germany for the construction and delivery of 4 Multi purpouse vessels of 7,500 DWT each.
The vessels will be 120 metres long and 17 metres wide with a maximum draft of 6.75 metres. Each of them can carry 7,500 metric tonnes of cargo. The vessels will have a single cargo hold each to accommodate bulk, general and project cargoes. Containers will be carried on hatch covers. The ships have been specifically designed to carry multiple large windmill blades on deck.
The company may build another 4 ships in near future.
The said order is approximately worth Rs $54 million and it will be completed within 33 months.
State-run GRSE is engaged in building warships and other vessels for the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard. It has also diversified into engineering business with a product profile of pre-fabricated steel bridges, various deck machinery items and assembly, as well as testing & overhauling of marine diesel engines. As on 31 March 2024, the Government of India holds 74.50% in the company.
The company's net profit doubled to Rs 111.60 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared to Rs 55.30 crore in Q4 FY23. Revenue from operations jumped 68.96% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,015.73 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2024.
The scrip declined 6.57% to end at Rs 1645.15 on Friday, 22 June 2024.
First Published: Jun 24 2024 | 8:35 AM IST

