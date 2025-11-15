Saturday, November 15, 2025 | 09:32 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Betex India standalone net profit declines 24.59% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 15 2025 | 9:11 AM IST

Sales decline 4.14% to Rs 27.29 crore

Net profit of Betex India declined 24.59% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 4.14% to Rs 27.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 28.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales27.2928.47 -4 OPM %3.596.46 -PBDT1.412.01 -30 PBT1.201.70 -29 NP0.921.22 -25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

First Published: Nov 15 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

