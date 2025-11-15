Rajvi Logitrade standalone net profit rises 8.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 166.77% to Rs 16.86 croreNet profit of Rajvi Logitrade rose 8.33% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 166.77% to Rs 16.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales16.866.32 167 OPM %4.033.48 -PBDT0.330.17 94 PBT0.180.16 13 NP0.130.12 8
