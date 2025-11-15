Mansoon Trading Company standalone net profit rises 4.74% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.95% to Rs 7.47 croreNet profit of Mansoon Trading Company rose 4.74% to Rs 2.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.95% to Rs 7.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales7.476.92 8 OPM %70.6891.04 -PBDT2.982.73 9 PBT2.982.73 9 NP2.432.32 5
