Munjal Showa standalone net profit rises 33.17% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.69% to Rs 332.62 croreNet profit of Munjal Showa rose 33.17% to Rs 2.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 4.69% to Rs 332.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 317.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales332.62317.72 5 OPM %0.94-1.65 -PBDT6.513.96 64 PBT3.950.86 359 NP2.732.05 33
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content