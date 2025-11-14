BF Investment consolidated net profit rises 10.91% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.14% to Rs 19.35 croreNet profit of BF Investment rose 10.91% to Rs 39.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 36.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 4.14% to Rs 19.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 18.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales19.3518.58 4 OPM %85.9993.60 -PBDT53.2155.43 -4 PBT53.1455.32 -4 NP39.9536.02 11
