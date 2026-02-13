Friday, February 13, 2026 | 12:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BF Utilities reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.33 crore in the December 2025 quarter

BF Utilities reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.33 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 12:52 PM IST

Sales rise 88.04% to Rs 3.46 crore

Net Loss of BF Utilities reported to Rs 2.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 88.04% to Rs 3.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales3.461.84 88 OPM %-43.64-65.76 -PBDT-0.43-0.19 -126 PBT-0.59-0.36 -64 NP-2.33-0.62 -276

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

ADC India Communications standalone net profit rises 5.15% in the December 2025 quarter

ADC India Communications standalone net profit rises 5.15% in the December 2025 quarter

Esab India standalone net profit rises 6.49% in the December 2025 quarter

Esab India standalone net profit rises 6.49% in the December 2025 quarter

Honda India Power Products standalone net profit declines 12.68% in the December 2025 quarter

Honda India Power Products standalone net profit declines 12.68% in the December 2025 quarter

Indices trade in negative terrain; oil & gas shares slide for 2nd day

Indices trade in negative terrain; oil & gas shares slide for 2nd day

India's Auto retail sales grow 17.6% on year in January

India's Auto retail sales grow 17.6% on year in January

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 12:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentQ3 Results TodayStock Market Crash TodayIIFL Capital Share PriceGold and Silver Price TodayIndia Ai Summit 2026Bangladesh Election results 2026Personal Finance