ADC India Communications standalone net profit rises 5.15% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.44% to Rs 47.87 crore

Net profit of ADC India Communications rose 5.15% to Rs 6.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 14.44% to Rs 47.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 41.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.47.8741.8311.9516.887.747.807.647.756.135.83

