BF Utilities standalone net profit declines 63.31% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.87% to Rs 5.77 croreNet profit of BF Utilities declined 63.31% to Rs 6.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 17.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 5.87% to Rs 5.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales5.775.45 6 OPM %-35.181.28 -PBDT9.4619.62 -52 PBT9.2919.44 -52 NP6.4217.50 -63
