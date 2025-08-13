Abhinav Capital Services standalone net profit declines 57.14% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 64.87% to Rs 0.98 croreNet profit of Abhinav Capital Services declined 57.14% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 64.87% to Rs 0.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.982.79 -65 OPM %70.4188.89 -PBDT0.691.38 -50 PBT0.691.38 -50 NP0.481.12 -57
