Poona Dal and Oil Industries standalone net profit rises 23.81% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 66.44% to Rs 45.87 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Poona Dal and Oil Industries rose 23.81% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 66.44% to Rs 45.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 27.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.45.8727.560.781.160.420.340.360.290.260.21