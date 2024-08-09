Adinath Exim Resources standalone net profit rises 14.29% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.85% to Rs 0.27 crore

Net profit of Adinath Exim Resources rose 14.29% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 3.85% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.270.2677.7873.080.210.190.210.190.160.14