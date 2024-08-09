Adinath Exim Resources standalone net profit rises 14.29% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.85% to Rs 0.27 croreNet profit of Adinath Exim Resources rose 14.29% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 3.85% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.270.26 4 OPM %77.7873.08 -PBDT0.210.19 11 PBT0.210.19 11 NP0.160.14 14
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content