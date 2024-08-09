Mena Mani Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 83.50% to Rs 0.33 croreNet Loss of Mena Mani Industries reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 83.50% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.332.00 -84 OPM %-21.21-2.50 -PBDT-0.07-0.05 -40 PBT-0.11-0.05 -120 NP-0.11-0.05 -120
