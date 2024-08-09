Kiduja India standalone net profit rises 75.97% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 91.13% to Rs 8.83 crore

Net profit of Kiduja India rose 75.97% to Rs 5.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 91.13% to Rs 8.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.