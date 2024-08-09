Kiduja India standalone net profit rises 75.97% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 91.13% to Rs 8.83 croreNet profit of Kiduja India rose 75.97% to Rs 5.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 91.13% to Rs 8.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales8.834.62 91 OPM %96.7292.42 -PBDT5.423.08 76 PBT5.423.08 76 NP5.423.08 76
