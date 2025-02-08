Bhakti Gems & Jewellery reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.11 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 33.33% to Rs 40.84 croreNet profit of Bhakti Gems & Jewellery remain constant at Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 33.33% to Rs 40.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 30.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales40.8430.63 33 OPM %0.471.47 -PBDT0.150.26 -42 PBT0.130.23 -43 NP0.110.11 0
