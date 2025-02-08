Business Standard

Adhata Global reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.41 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 08 2025 | 9:14 AM IST

Sales rise 195.83% to Rs 2.13 crore

Net profit of Adhata Global reported to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 195.83% to Rs 2.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales2.130.72 196 OPM %21.60-36.11 -PBDT0.43-0.27 LP PBT0.41-0.29 LP NP0.41-0.29 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 08 2025 | 7:53 AM IST

