Bhandari Hosiery Exports standalone net profit rises 8.42% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.27% to Rs 59.05 crore

Net profit of Bhandari Hosiery Exports rose 8.42% to Rs 2.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 6.27% to Rs 59.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 63.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.59.0563.0012.3511.524.434.532.682.802.192.02

