Gujarat Inject (Kerala) standalone net profit declines 80.95% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 48.25% to Rs 1.63 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Inject (Kerala) declined 80.95% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 48.25% to Rs 1.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1.633.15-5.528.890.050.280.050.280.040.21

