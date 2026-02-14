Saturday, February 14, 2026 | 05:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sanmitra Commercial reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sanmitra Commercial reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 5:17 PM IST

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Sanmitra Commercial reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2025 and during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indian Link Chain Manufacturers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Indian Link Chain Manufacturers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the December 2025 quarter

B&B Realty reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.21 crore in the December 2025 quarter

B&B Realty reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.21 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Vishnu Prakash R Punglia reports standalone net loss of Rs 29.98 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Vishnu Prakash R Punglia reports standalone net loss of Rs 29.98 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Add-Shop E-Retail standalone net profit declines 71.74% in the December 2025 quarter

Add-Shop E-Retail standalone net profit declines 71.74% in the December 2025 quarter

Akshar Spintex reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.80 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Akshar Spintex reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.80 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 5:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIT Stocks todayStocks to Buy TodayIBM Hiring 2026Gold and Silver Price todayOTT This WeekFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentUS Taiwan Trade DealQ3 Results Today