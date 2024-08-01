Sales rise 50.00% to Rs 0.24 crore

Net profit of Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers rose 175.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 50.00% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.240.1658.3331.250.140.050.140.050.110.04