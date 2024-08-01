Him Teknoforge standalone net profit rises 52.82% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.37% to Rs 104.73 crore

Net profit of Him Teknoforge rose 52.82% to Rs 2.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 6.37% to Rs 104.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 98.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.104.7398.469.227.975.884.333.322.022.171.42