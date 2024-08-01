Tata Steel consolidated net profit rises 51.37% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.80% to Rs 54412.35 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Tata Steel rose 51.37% to Rs 959.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 633.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 7.80% to Rs 54412.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 59015.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.54412.3559015.8012.308.315270.184254.272734.751841.95959.61633.95