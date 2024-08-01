John Cockerill India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 57.82% to Rs 93.29 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net loss of John Cockerill India reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 4.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 57.82% to Rs 93.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 221.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.93.29221.160.613.251.537.13-0.025.79-0.034.34