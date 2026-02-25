Bharat Electronics bags Rs 733-cr defence orders

Bharat Electronics (BEL) announced that it has secured additional orders worth Rs 733 crore since its last disclosure on 6 February 2026.

The orders include TR modules, communication equipment, encryptors, radars, jammers, software solutions, test equipment, upgrades, and spares, further strengthening the companys defence electronics order book.

Bharat Electronics (BEL) is a Navratna PSU under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India. It manufactures electronic products and systems for the army, navy, and air force.

The companys standalone net profit jumped 20.81% to Rs 1,590.06 crore on a 23.72% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 7,121.98 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25. The companys order book position stood at Rs 73,015 crore as of 1 January 2026.

The counter rose 0.86% to Rs 438.75 on the BSE.

