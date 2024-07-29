Bharat Electronics consolidated net profit rises 46.89% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.11% to Rs 4243.57 croreNet profit of Bharat Electronics rose 46.89% to Rs 791.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 538.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 20.11% to Rs 4243.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3532.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales4243.573532.94 20 OPM %22.3419.04 -PBDT1150.60811.67 42 PBT1042.92702.73 48 NP791.00538.48 47
