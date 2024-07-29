Elnet Technologies standalone net profit rises 3.05% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 12.35% to Rs 5.89 croreNet profit of Elnet Technologies rose 3.05% to Rs 4.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 12.35% to Rs 5.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales5.896.72 -12 OPM %61.9765.18 -PBDT5.835.80 1 PBT5.465.36 2 NP4.053.93 3
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content