Voltamp Transformers standalone net profit rises 56.44% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 32.89% to Rs 428.15 croreNet profit of Voltamp Transformers rose 56.44% to Rs 79.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 50.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 32.89% to Rs 428.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 322.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales428.15322.19 33 OPM %17.7014.89 -PBDT104.2370.78 47 PBT101.2668.46 48 NP79.4450.78 56
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content