Voltamp Transformers standalone net profit rises 56.44% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Voltamp Transformers rose 56.44% to Rs 79.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 50.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 32.89% to Rs 428.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 322.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.428.15322.1917.7014.89104.2370.78101.2668.4679.4450.78