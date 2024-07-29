Business Standard
All E Technologies consolidated net profit rises 51.97% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 29 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Sales rise 22.57% to Rs 33.13 crore
Net profit of All E Technologies rose 51.97% to Rs 6.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 22.57% to Rs 33.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 27.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales33.1327.03 23 OPM %19.7414.28 -PBDT8.425.57 51 PBT8.115.34 52 NP6.174.06 52
First Published: Jul 29 2024 | 2:57 PM IST

