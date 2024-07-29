All E Technologies consolidated net profit rises 51.97% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.57% to Rs 33.13 crore

Net profit of All E Technologies rose 51.97% to Rs 6.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 22.57% to Rs 33.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 27.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.33.1327.0319.7414.288.425.578.115.346.174.06