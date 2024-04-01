Bharat Electronics FY24 turnover grows 13.65% to Rs 19,700 cr

In the fiscal year 2023-24, BEL successfully secured orders worth around Rs. 35000 crore.

Among the notable defence orders obtained during the year were Electronic Fuzes, EW Systems, Communication Systems for naval warships, Fire Control Systems, Akash Prime Weapon System, Radars, Sonars, Software Defined Radios, Night Vision Devices, Tactical Communication Systems and other projects in Non-defence sector.

With this, the total order book of BEL as on 01 April 2024, stands at around Rs. 76000 crore.

BEL also achieved Export sales of around US$ 92.98 Million during FY 2023-24, as against the previous year's export turnover of US$ 48.33 Million, registering a growth of 92%. Major products exported include Transmit & Receive (TR) Modules, Compact Multi-Purpose Advanced Stabilisation System (CoMPASS), Radar & Electronic Warfare Systems, Medical Electronics, Communication equipment etc.

As on 01 April 2024 BEL's export order book stands at USD 407 million, with export orders acquired during the fiscal year amounting to USD 211 million.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Bharat Electronics (BEL) has achieved a turnover of around Rs. 19700 crore (Provisional & Unaudited), during the Financial Year 2023-24, against the previous year's turnover of Rs. 17,333 crore registering a growth of 13.65%.