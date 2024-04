The total order book of the Company stands at Rs. 153 crore (approx.) as on date

Mukka Proteins has received purchase orders worth of USD 60,43,800 equivalent to Rs. 50.39 crore, from Ever Light Oil Industrial Co. and Uni Best General Trading FZE for supply of Fish Meal.