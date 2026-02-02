Monday, February 02, 2026 | 03:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Electronics gains after foreign broker hikes target price

Bharat Electronics gains after foreign broker hikes target price

Last Updated : Feb 02 2026 | 2:52 PM IST

Bharat Electronics rose 2.01% to Rs 433.50 after a foreign brokerage raised its price target on the stock to Rs 508 from Rs 418.

The broker cited strong multi-year revenue visibility and a solid order book. It flagged BEL's order backlog and indigenisation levels of about 70%-73%. Key programmes in the pipeline include QRSAM and Kusha, which are largely indigenous.

The brokerage also highlighted the Union Budgets 18% rise in defence capital expenditure for FY27 to Rs 2.2 lakh crore, with 75% of procurement earmarked for the domestic market, as a positive driver for the stock.

Bharat Electronics (BEL) is a Navratna PSU under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India. It manufactures electronic products and systems for the army, navy, and air force.

 

Its standalone net profit jumped 20.81% to Rs 1,590.06 crore on 23.72% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 7,121.98 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25. The companys order book position stood at Rs 73,015 crore as of 1 January 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Volumes jump at Latent View Analytics Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Latent View Analytics Ltd counter

Saksoft drops after Q3 PAT slides 19% QoQ to Rs 29 cr

Saksoft drops after Q3 PAT slides 19% QoQ to Rs 29 cr

Brahmaputra Infra rises after securing order worth Rs 69 crore

Brahmaputra Infra rises after securing order worth Rs 69 crore

Force Motors' January 2026 sales rise 5% YoY

Force Motors' January 2026 sales rise 5% YoY

Alkem Laboratories Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Alkem Laboratories Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 2:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LiveBudget 2026: What Cheaper and CostlierBudget 2026 vs 2025Gold and Silver ETF CrashReaction on Budget 2026Stock to Watch TodayRelief For Senior Citizens in Budget 2026LTCG TAX Rates in Budget 2026JKBOSE Class 11th Result OutQ3 Results Today