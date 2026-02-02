Bharat Electronics gains after foreign broker hikes target price

Bharat Electronics rose 2.01% to Rs 433.50 after a foreign brokerage raised its price target on the stock to Rs 508 from Rs 418.

The broker cited strong multi-year revenue visibility and a solid order book. It flagged BEL's order backlog and indigenisation levels of about 70%-73%. Key programmes in the pipeline include QRSAM and Kusha, which are largely indigenous.

The brokerage also highlighted the Union Budgets 18% rise in defence capital expenditure for FY27 to Rs 2.2 lakh crore, with 75% of procurement earmarked for the domestic market, as a positive driver for the stock.

Bharat Electronics (BEL) is a Navratna PSU under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India. It manufactures electronic products and systems for the army, navy, and air force.

Its standalone net profit jumped 20.81% to Rs 1,590.06 crore on 23.72% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 7,121.98 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25. The companys order book position stood at Rs 73,015 crore as of 1 January 2026.

