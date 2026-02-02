Monday, February 02, 2026 | 03:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Volumes jump at Latent View Analytics Ltd counter

Last Updated : Feb 02 2026 | 2:52 PM IST

Latent View Analytics Ltd saw volume of 118.57 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 49.15 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.41 lakh shares

Clean Science & Technology Ltd, Godrej Agrovet Ltd, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd, Can Fin Homes Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 02 February 2026.

Clean Science & Technology Ltd recorded volume of 17.22 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.5 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.30 lakh shares. The stock lost 1.16% to Rs.798.70. Volumes stood at 7.15 lakh shares in the last session.

Godrej Agrovet Ltd clocked volume of 8.45 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.98 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.21 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.62% to Rs.548.45. Volumes stood at 86531 shares in the last session.

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd clocked volume of 58194 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.74 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10134 shares. The stock lost 0.71% to Rs.15,102.00. Volumes stood at 7991 shares in the last session.

Can Fin Homes Ltd witnessed volume of 8.55 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.87 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.75 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.83% to Rs.890.80. Volumes stood at 88385 shares in the last session.

First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 2:52 PM IST

