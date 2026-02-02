Alkem Laboratories Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Alkem Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 5432, down 2.39% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 7.6% in last one year as compared to a 6.54% rally in NIFTY and a 0.2% fall in the Nifty Pharma index.

Alkem Laboratories Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5432, down 2.39% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.25% on the day, quoting at 24887.8. The Sensex is at 81014.79, up 0.36%.Alkem Laboratories Ltd has eased around 2.17% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Alkem Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 6.26% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21535.3, down 1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 36448 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.21 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5435.5, down 1.99% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 29.73 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

