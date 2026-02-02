Monday, February 02, 2026 | 02:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alkem Laboratories Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Alkem Laboratories Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Feb 02 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

Alkem Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 5432, down 2.39% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 7.6% in last one year as compared to a 6.54% rally in NIFTY and a 0.2% fall in the Nifty Pharma index.

Alkem Laboratories Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5432, down 2.39% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.25% on the day, quoting at 24887.8. The Sensex is at 81014.79, up 0.36%.Alkem Laboratories Ltd has eased around 2.17% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Alkem Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 6.26% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21535.3, down 1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 36448 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.21 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5435.5, down 1.99% on the day. Alkem Laboratories Ltd jumped 7.6% in last one year as compared to a 6.54% rally in NIFTY and a 0.2% fall in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 29.73 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Marico Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Marico Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Atul Auto spurts on reporting 30% YoY increase in January'25 sales

Atul Auto spurts on reporting 30% YoY increase in January'25 sales

Bartronics India gains on reporting turnaround Q3 numbers

Bartronics India gains on reporting turnaround Q3 numbers

Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Agarwal Industrial Corp gains on bagging Rs 219-cr order from BPCL

Agarwal Industrial Corp gains on bagging Rs 219-cr order from BPCL

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LiveBudget 2026: What Cheaper and CostlierBudget 2026 vs 2025Gold and Silver ETF CrashReaction on Budget 2026Stock to Watch TodayRelief For Senior Citizens in Budget 2026LTCG TAX Rates in Budget 2026JKBOSE Class 11th Result OutQ3 Results Today