Saksoft drops after Q3 PAT slides 19% QoQ to Rs 29 cr
Saksoft tumbled 5.89% to Rs 164.65 after the company's consolidated net profit declined 19.3% to Rs 29.02 crore on 2.99% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 250.77 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q2 FY26.Profit before exceptional items and tax fell 16.36% QoQ to Rs 42.88 crore during the quarter. Exceptional items of Rs 4.86 crore were related to labour codes.
Total expenses dropped 1.28% to Rs 210.73 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 213.47 crore in Q2 FY26.employeee benefit expenses stood at Rs 130.76 crore (up 1.51% QoQ), support/third party charges was at Rs 65.45 crore (down 4.62% QoQ) during the period under review.
Saksoft is leading digital transformation solution partner for fintech, transportation & logistics, telecom & utilities, retail e-commerce and healthcare customers worldwide.
First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 2:52 PM IST