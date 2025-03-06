Thursday, March 06, 2025 | 08:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Electronics wins new orders of Rs 577 cr

Bharat Electronics wins new orders of Rs 577 cr

Image

Last Updated : Mar 06 2025 | 8:04 PM IST

Total accumulated order for FY 25 stands at Rs 13,724 cr

Bharat Electronics has secured additional orders worth Rs.577 crore. Major orders include airborne electronic warfare products, advanced composite communication system for submarine, doppler weather radar, train communication system, radar upgradation, spares, services etc. With these, the total accumulated orders received by BEL during the current financial year stand at Rs.13,724 crore.

First Published: Mar 06 2025 | 7:50 PM IST

