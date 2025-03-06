Thursday, March 06, 2025 | 08:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Laurus Labs approves investment of Rs 83.30 cr in KRKA Pharma

Board of Laurus Labs approves investment of Rs 83.30 cr in KRKA Pharma

Image

Last Updated : Mar 06 2025 | 8:04 PM IST

At meeting held on 06 March 2025

The Board of Laurus Labs at its meeting held on 06 March 2025 has approved investment of an amount of Rs 83.30 crore in KRKA Pharma (KRKA), a joint venture of the Company.

Further, KRKA d.d., Novo mesto, Slovenia (co-venturer) shall also invest an amount of Rs 86.70 crore in KRKA. Thereby, maintaining the existing shareholding ratio of 51:49 between KRKA d.d., Novo mesto and Laurus Labs.

The purpose of this investment is to acquire land and to meet initial cost of setting up of a manufacturing facility for production of finished products for the new markets, including the Indian market. This investment aligns with the company's strategic growth plans and long-term business objectives.

 

QPower acquires 51% stake in Mehru Electrical and Mechanical Engineers

PDS announces incorporation of step-down subsidiary - Tritron Fashion FZCO in UAE

Rites receives LoA worth Rs 28 cr from South Central Railway

Greaves Electric Mobility partners with Indofast Energy

Benchmarks rally for second session, Nifty ends above 22,500; RIL spurts 3%

First Published: Mar 06 2025 | 7:44 PM IST

