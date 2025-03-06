Thursday, March 06, 2025 | 08:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Brigade Group launches premium residential project 'Brigade Altius' in Chennai

Brigade Group launches premium residential project 'Brigade Altius' in Chennai

Image

Last Updated : Mar 06 2025 | 8:04 PM IST

With revenue potential of Rs 1,700 cr

Brigade Group has announced the launch of Brigade Altius, a premium residential project with a revenue potential of Rs 1,700 crore.

Strategically located in Sholinganallur, in the heart of Chennai's dynamic IT corridor, offering seamless connectivity to major business districts. Spanning 6.5 acres, Brigade Altius, with a total development area of 1.4 million square feet, features three signature towers comprising 43 floors each, will be one of the tallest and most prestigious developments in the area. Brigade Altius is poised to redefine luxury living in the city.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Mar 06 2025 | 7:48 PM IST

