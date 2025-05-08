Thursday, May 08, 2025 | 04:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bharat Forge Q4 PAT rises 24% YoY; declares dividend of Rs 6/sh

Bharat Forge Q4 PAT rises 24% YoY; declares dividend of Rs 6/sh

Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

The forging company reported a 19.52% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 282 crore in Q4 FY25, despite a 7.48% drop in revenue from operations to Rs 3,852.60 crore.

However, profit before exceptional items and tax rose 23.99% YoY to Rs 429.4 crore, while EBITDA grew 2.71% to Rs 671.1 crore.

Total expenses fell 9.38% YoY to Rs 3,483.04 crore. Segment-wise, revenue from forgings rose 0.82% to Rs 3,436.23 crore, while the defence segment saw a sharp 49.29% drop to Rs 284.35 crore. The "Other" segment revenue rose 17.47% to RS 285.12 crore.

Operating margin improved to 17.63% in Q4 FY25 from 15.46% a year ago, and net profit margin increased to 7.34% from 5.45%. The companys defence order book stood at Rs 9,420 crore, with Rs 6,959 crore of new orders won in FY2570% of which were in defence.

 

On a full-year basis, the company's net profit declined 3.57% to Rs 15,122.80 crore on a 0.34% rise in revenue to Rs 913.28 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Meanwhile, the board of directors has recommended a dividend of Rs 6 per equity share of face value Rs 2 each for FY25.

Bharat Forge manufactures an extensive array of critical and safety components for several sectors, including automobiles (across commercial & passenger vehicles), oil & gas, aerospace, locomotives, marine, energy (across renewable and non-renewable sources), construction, mining, and general engineering.

Shares of Bharat Forge fell 2.32% to Rs 1,114 on the BSE.

Sensex slides 412 pts; Nifty settles below 24,300; broader market underperforms

Board of D B Corp appoints senior management personnel

Escorts Kubota consolidated net profit rises 17.94% in the March 2025 quarter

Asian Paints consolidated net profit declines 44.93% in the March 2025 quarter

Kamdhenu Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 08 2025 | 4:09 PM IST

