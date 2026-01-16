Bharat Forge secures contracts worth Rs 300 cr under Emergency Procurement - VI framework

Bharat Forge Aerospace Division has achieved a significant milestone in India's defence modernisation journey by securing contracts worth approximately Rs 300 crores under the ongoing Emergency Procurement - VI (EP-VI) framework.

These contracts are for the Indian Army and also for end use at Indian Navy, cover a range of indigenous unmanned systems, including Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) platforms and loitering munitions.

The contracted platforms namely Omega One, Omega Nine, Bayonet, and Cleaver, are developed for India to meet urgent operational requirements across diverse terrains and mission profiles.

