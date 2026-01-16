Larsen & Toubro wins large order from Petronet LNG

L&T's Hydrocarbon Onshore business vertical (L&T Onshore) has won a large order from Petronet LNG, a joint venture promoted by four leading PSUs, viz., Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), GAIL (India) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL). According to the company's project classification, the value of the order ranges between Rs 2,500 crore to Rs 5,000 crore.

The project, to be delivered entirely on a Lump Sum Turnkey basis, comprises engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning of a Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG)/Ethane double wall storage tank with a capacity of 170,000 cubic metres and a Propane double-wall storage tank with a capacity of 140,000 cubic metres at the Dahej Petrochemical Complex in Gujarat. The scope also includes Ethane and Propane handling and despatch facilities to support the Propane Dehydrogenation and Polypropylene plant.

This project is part of India's first petrochemical complex integrating cold energy utilisation from an LNG terminal and is expected to contribute towards bridging the domestic polypropylene demand-supply gap. The project aligns with Government of India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative by strengthening indigenous petrochemical manufacturing capacity.

