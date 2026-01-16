Mahindra EPC Irrigation consolidated net profit rises 2.20% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.76% to Rs 93.47 crore

Net profit of Mahindra EPC Irrigation rose 2.20% to Rs 6.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 14.76% to Rs 93.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 81.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

