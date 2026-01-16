Friday, January 16, 2026 | 06:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahindra EPC Irrigation consolidated net profit rises 2.20% in the December 2025 quarter

Mahindra EPC Irrigation consolidated net profit rises 2.20% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 16 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

Sales rise 14.76% to Rs 93.47 crore

Net profit of Mahindra EPC Irrigation rose 2.20% to Rs 6.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 14.76% to Rs 93.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 81.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales93.4781.45 15 OPM %11.1911.86 -PBDT11.529.34 23 PBT10.748.53 26 NP6.496.35 2

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Jindal Saw consolidated net profit declines 49.06% in the December 2025 quarter

Jindal Saw consolidated net profit declines 49.06% in the December 2025 quarter

Bharat Forge secures contracts worth Rs 300 cr under Emergency Procurement - VI framework

Bharat Forge secures contracts worth Rs 300 cr under Emergency Procurement - VI framework

Insolation Green Energy signs MoU with Bondada Engineering

Insolation Green Energy signs MoU with Bondada Engineering

Larsen & Toubro wins large order from Petronet LNG

Larsen & Toubro wins large order from Petronet LNG

Benchmark close higher on IT strength, Maharashtra poll trends aid sentiment

Benchmark close higher on IT strength, Maharashtra poll trends aid sentiment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 16 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayCIpla Share Price TodayBMC Election results 2026 Full Winners ListGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayRIL Q3 Results PreviewICC U19 World Cup Winner ListHDFC AMC Q3 FY26 ResultsGlaucoma SymptomsPersonal Finance