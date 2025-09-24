Wednesday, September 24, 2025 | 12:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Gears Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Bharat Gears Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

U. Y. Fincorp Ltd, Banaras Beads Ltd, Zuari Industries Ltd and Brand Concepts Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 September 2025.

U. Y. Fincorp Ltd, Banaras Beads Ltd, Zuari Industries Ltd and Brand Concepts Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 September 2025.

Bharat Gears Ltd soared 12.65% to Rs 119 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28217 shares in the past one month.

 

U. Y. Fincorp Ltd spiked 12.11% to Rs 15.83. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 78144 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.85 lakh shares in the past one month.

Banaras Beads Ltd surged 11.53% to Rs 133.77. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 36164 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4139 shares in the past one month.

Zuari Industries Ltd gained 10.02% to Rs 344.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29303 shares in the past one month.

Brand Concepts Ltd jumped 9.15% to Rs 417.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 48548 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11111 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

