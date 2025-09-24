Wednesday, September 24, 2025 | 01:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty below 25,100 level; media shares decline

Nifty below 25,100 level; media shares decline

Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
The domestic equity benchmarks traded with substantial losses in the early afternoon trade, weighed down by renewed concerns over potential changes to U.S. H-1B visa regulations. Broad-based selling persisted across sectors, while sustained foreign institutional outflows further dampened hopes of a festive-season demand revival. The Nifty traded below the 25,100 level. Media shares extend losses for the second straight session.

At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, slipped 288.47 points or 0.35% to 81,813.63. The Nifty 50 index lost 71.35 points or 0.28% to 25,096.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.53% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index declined 0.30%.

 

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,636 shares rose and 2,334 shares fell. A total of 183 shares were unchanged.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.07% to 10.63. The Nifty 30 September 2025 futures were trading at 25,146.90, at a premium of 50.9 points as compared with the spot at 25,096.

The Nifty option chain for the 30 September 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 156.9 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 142.5 lakh contracts was seen at 25,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Media index fell 0.88% to 1,602.40. The index dropped 1.53% in the two consecutive trading sessions.

Dish TV India (down 2.99%), Tips Music (down 2.26%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (down 1.45%), D B Corp (down 1.21%), Hathway Cable & Datacom (down 1.15%), PVR Inox (down 1.02%), Network 18 Media & Investments (down 0.83%), Saregama India (down 0.77%), and Sun TV Network (down 0.49%) fell.

On the other hand, Nazara Technologies (up 0.82%) edged higher.

Stocks in Spotlight:

SEPC rallied 1.16% after the company secured a significant order worth Rs 75.19 crore from Gefos Solutions for the supply & delivery of construction materials for four residential infrastructure projects.

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries hit an upper limit of 5% after the company signed a pact with European offshore oil and gas vessel leader Royal IHC.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Kamat Hotels launches 70-key eco-luxury Orchid Hotel in Panchgani

Bharat Gears Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Yen weakens past 148 as Powell tempers Fed easing hopes

Larsen & Toubro forms strategic partnership with Bharat Electronics

Tata Investment soars over 23% in two days

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 12:34 PM IST

