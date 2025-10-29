Bharat Heavy Electricals consolidated net profit rises 253.17% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.09% to Rs 7511.80 croreNet profit of Bharat Heavy Electricals rose 253.17% to Rs 374.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 106.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 14.09% to Rs 7511.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6584.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales7511.806584.10 14 OPM %7.734.18 -PBDT574.69201.51 185 PBT499.23141.42 253 NP374.89106.15 253
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content