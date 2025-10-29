Arka Fincap standalone net profit declines 15.42% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.29% to Rs 232.25 croreNet profit of Arka Fincap declined 15.42% to Rs 25.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 30.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 17.29% to Rs 232.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 198.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales232.25198.01 17 OPM %71.4572.61 -PBDT36.7933.82 9 PBT33.6531.91 5 NP25.6230.29 -15
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content