Larsen & Toubro consolidated net profit rises 15.63% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.44% to Rs 67983.53 croreNet profit of Larsen & Toubro rose 15.63% to Rs 3926.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3395.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.44% to Rs 67983.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 61554.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales67983.5361554.58 10 OPM %12.5212.86 -PBDT7427.886578.93 13 PBT6336.115555.09 14 NP3926.093395.29 16
