Bharat Parenterals consolidated net profit declines 82.98% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 32.33% to Rs 92.51 crore

Net profit of Bharat Parenterals declined 82.98% to Rs 1.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 32.33% to Rs 92.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 69.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.92.5169.914.8514.954.2611.66-4.7710.081.287.52