Bharat Parenterals consolidated net profit declines 82.98% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 32.33% to Rs 92.51 croreNet profit of Bharat Parenterals declined 82.98% to Rs 1.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 32.33% to Rs 92.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 69.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales92.5169.91 32 OPM %4.8514.95 -PBDT4.2611.66 -63 PBT-4.7710.08 PL NP1.287.52 -83
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content